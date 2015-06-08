Vintage Economics
The wine industry is currently facing an array of disruptive challenges, ranging from demographic and generational change to competition with cannabis, that pose both opportunities and threats to wine-related businesses. Success in today’s rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive market environment demands a more systematic and strategic approach than ever before, informed by relevant data, rigorous analysis, and creative and critical thinking.
The mission of Vintage Economics, founded by Dr. Chris Bitter, is to provide insightful market research and analytics that enables clients to identify opportunities, make better informed business decisions, and position themselves for success in the new era for wine.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Vintage Economics has expertise in both the U.S. and Canadian wine markets and offers research and advisory services focused on market analysis, strategy and data analytics. The firm also produces research reports and provides customized metrics and intelligence on the Washington wine industry. Clients include Washington State Wine, Alexandria Nicole Cellars, Coyote Canyon Vineyard, Wineshipping.com and others.
See the Dr. Bitter's blog for commentary on topics of both local and national interest and subscribe to the Washington Wine Industry Update, a free quarterly newsletter. Please contact Chris for additional information, to arrange a consultation, or to inquire about speaking engagements.
Christopher Bitter, PhD
Founder and Wine Economist
Dr. Chris Bitter, founder of Vintage Economics, is a wine economist with more than twenty years of experience in market analysis and applied economics. His research has been published in a variety of national and international publications including the Journal of Wine Economics and he has delivered presentations at wine industry conferences around the globe.
Chris left his academic position in 2016 to launch Vintage Economics with the goal of providing market analysis and intelligence to help position clients for success in a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive market environment. He has completed consulting assignments for a variety of organizations including the Washington State Wine Commission and is developing a series of analytical reports focused on the Pacific Northwest wine industry.
Prior to launching Vintages Economics, Chris spent seven years on the faculty with the University of Washington’s Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies where his teaching and research focused on market analysis and valuation. Chris has also held senior positions as an economist and market analyst in the private sector with RREEF, a prominent commercial real estate investment advisor, and the Dorchester Group, a boutique consulting firm focused on complex valuation-related assignments.
Chris holds a Doctorate from the University of Arizona in Economic Geography with a minor in Agricultural and Resource Economics and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in Anthropology.
Research and Analytics
Separating the Signal from the Noise
Market & Economic Analysis
In today’s hyper-competitive environment, accurate assessments of market dynamics are more important than ever. But relevant data tend to be messy, incomplete, and often conflicting. Vintage Economics separates the signal from the noise to help clients achieve a nuanced understanding of the market and improve their competitive position within it.
A well-informed and appropriately segmented market analysis is an essential tool for strategic planning, identifying opportunities and risks, and developing realistic financial assumptions. Vintage Economics prepares customized market studies and forecasts to inform strategy and support a variety of decisions including market targeting, winery and vineyard acquisitions, and planting/replanting.
Data Analytics
The proliferation of "big" data tracking consumers and purchasing behavior, along with the growing volume of internal data wineries are collecting through their POS software and customer databases, has the potential to transform the wine industry similar to the way that "Money Ball" revolutionized the business of baseball.
Vintage Economics leverages its data and analytical expertise to unlock insights that enable clients to more effectively segment consumers and target customers, optimize pricing, improve operational efficiency, and expand sales and profitability. We also help clients to appreciate the benefits and limitations of analytics and how they can exploit their data to maximum advantage.
Strategic Research
The wine industry is facing an array of disruptive challenges including an evolving consumer, demographic shifts, new paths to market, tariff threats, climate change, and competition with cannabis and emerging alcoholic beverage categories. The rapidly evolving market landscape poses both opportunities and threats to wine-related businesses.
Vintage Economics can design and execute customized research projects to help clients achieve a nuanced understanding of the strategic implications of emerging trends and position their organizations for success in a new era for wine.
Reports and Metrics
Vintage Economics publishes insightful wine industry reports and provides customized metrics and intelligence that enable clients' to make better informed and more strategic business decisions. For on demand reports, clients choose the content and frequency of reporting. See the report and data descriptions below for details. Contact Chris Bitter for additional information or pricing.
The Washington Winery Report
2020 Edition is Available Now
The Washington Winery Report is an annual publication that provides shipment and production totals for the past year for all 1000+ Washington winery licenses as well as more extensive metrics for wineries that shipped at least 1,000 cases, including shipments broken down by sales channel and three years of historic data on total shipments and net production. It also contains industry statistics and benchmarks, a list of new and discontinued licenses, winery and satellite tasting room counts by location, and winery rankings.
The report represents the most comprehensive source of intelligence available on Washington wineries and wine shipment trends. The metrics will be valuable to wineries for benchmarking performance, growers and service providers for generating new business leads, and others seeking insight into the Washington wine industry more generally. Click here for a sample of the report.
Price: $495. Use the online store to purchase by credit card. If you would prefer to pay by check, please call 206-981-6885.
Washington Wine Industry Intelligence
Available on Demand
Leveraging its proprietary databases and industry contacts, Vintage Economics supplies customized metrics and intelligence on the Washington wine industry including:
Applications include winery performance benchmarking; targeting customers for grapes, services or equipment sales; identifying and evaluating acquisition targets; or tracking the size, structure and growth dynamics of the industry.
Click here to download a winery metrics sample.
U.S. Wine & BevAlc Imports & Exports
Available on Demand
Our comprehensive and timely metrics on U.S. wine import and export trends enable clients to better understand import demand and competition, monitor the performance of individual countries within the U.S. marketplace, and evaluate potential export opportunities.
Canadian Wine & BevAlc Imports & Exports
Available on Demand
Canada ranks 8th globally in wine imports, and imported wines (including bulk shipments bottled in Canada) comprise 85% of the market. The metrics can be broken down by country of origin as well destination province to provide a nuanced view of Canadian wine market trends.
Purchase Reports
Contact Vintage Economics
