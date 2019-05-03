1Q 2019 Washington Wine Shipment Report is Available Now
The Washington Wine Shipment Report is a quarterly publication that provides analysis and metrics on shipments of packaged wines by Washington wineries as well as commentary on broader economic and market trends. Summary metrics are broken down by sales channel (in state, out of state and DTC) and winery size class. Individual metrics on total shipments are also provided for the state's 100 largest wineries.
The analytics and insights provided in the report enable subscribers to discern shifts in demand early on, track the quarterly performance of Washington’s leading wineries, and situate Washington trends within a broader market and economic perspective. Click the link to download a sample of the contents.
A few highlights from the 1Q report:
The report is offered as an annual subscription (subscribers receive four quarterly issues) – new issues are released approximately five weeks after the end of each quarter. The price is $550 ($450 for small businesses with total revenue of less than $5 million). Use the online store to purchase a copy by credit card or download the order form if you would prefer to pay by check.
