A Longer-term Perspective on California Grape Prices

However, it is important to resist the temptation to read too much into this result. Year-over-year comparisons can be distorted by fluctuations in the size of the harvest, anomalous events such as the North Coast fires in 2020, changes in the mix of grapes sold, and the like. Thus, it is crucial to situate these short-term movements within a longer-term context. This can afford a better sense for where the grape market stands as well as the direction it may be heading. I’ll summarize some of the key trends in grape prices over the past decade by region in this entry.