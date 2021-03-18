Return to site
Return to site

Announcing Demographics and Wine

A new strategic report from Vintage Economics

· Demographics,Wine Consumers,Demographic Trends,US Wine Market

Demographics and Wine provides a nuanced analysis of U.S. wine consumer demographics and their evolution over time. Households are segmented by generation; age; income; education; racial-ethnic group; and gender. The report also situates wine’s performance within the context of the broader beverage alcohol market and assesses the implications of America’s evolving demographics for post Covid-19 era wine demand.

The insights it contains can inform strategic planning and target marketing, and it will be of interest to anyone in the wine trade seeking to better understand the demographic drivers of the U.S. wine market.

The report is based on Vintage Economics’ analysis of public use micro data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Expenditures Survey, which collects detailed two-week spending diaries from approximately 6,000 households per year. Note that the dataset runs from 2009 through year-end 2019 – thus it provides a baseline of wine consumer behavior and trends prior to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The report includes:

  • An overview of wine consumer spending patterns and trends
  • A comparative analysis of wine spending patterns across demographic segments
  • Discussion of the five key trends in wine consumer demographics
  • Consumer profiles and analysis of trends by demographic segment (wine market participation and spending, beverage alcohol behavior and preferences, wine’s penetration rate, on-premise breakouts, etc.)
  • Trends and projections of the size and composition of the legal drinking age population and their implications for wine demand
  • A conclusion highlighting potential opportunities and risks

Visit the Vintage Economics website to learn more – or go to the store to purchase a copy now.

Chris Bitter

Vintage Economics

Bitter@VinEconomics.com

206-981-6885

Subscribe
PreviousNext
Cancel
All Posts
×

Almost done…

We just sent you an email. Please click the link in the email to confirm your subscription!

OK