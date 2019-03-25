Announcing the Washington Wine Industry Review & Outlook

The Washington Winery Report is an annual publication that provides shipment and production totals for all Washington wineries and more detailed metrics, including breakdowns by sales channel and historical data, for the 250+ wineries that shipped 1,000 cases or more. The metrics can be used for peer analysis, monitoring the performance of winery partners, or developing business leads. The Washington Wine Shipment Report is a quarterly publication that delivers updates on wine shipment trends and individual metrics for the state’s top 50 wineries.