California Grape Prices: Weighted Averages Can Miss the Point

However, the weighted average prices (WAP) that the report provides obscure important subtleties in the market. The WAP is calculated by multiplying the price associated with each sale by the number of tons sold, then summing the results and dividing by total tons sold. A 1000-ton purchase receives 100 times the weight of a ten-ton purchase in the calculation. Thus, WAP metrics are biased toward the prices paid for the largest quantities, which tend to involve lower quality grapes than those sold in smaller lots. Moreover, they provide no insight into the range of prices that exist in the market.