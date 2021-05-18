Columbia Crest Takes Top Spot Among Washington Wine Producers in 2020
By Chris Bitter, Vintage Economics
Columbia Crest Winery (www.columbiacrest.com)
Columbia Crest Winery, operated by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, took the top spot among Washington wine producers in 2020 with net production of 1.875 million cases. This follows a second place showing in 2019. Ste. Michelle wineries took four of the top ten spots on the list.
Overall, Washington wineries produced 12.75 million cases (including cider) in 2020, down from 17 million in 2019. The lower output was due mainly to a small 2019 grape harvest, though calendar year fluctuations can also be caused by differences in harvest timing. The top ten facilities accounted for more than 70% of the state's total production.
Waterbrook Winery and Vinmotion Wines were new to the top ten list in 2020, displacing Hogue Cellars (purchased by E. & J. Gallo from Constellation Brands) and Wahluke Wine Company.
The figures are based on Vintage Economics' analysis of public records filed with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board and represent totals for individual winery facilities. They reflect "net production," which is the total volume removed from fermenters during the year less any losses reported prior to bottling.
See the Washington Winery Report for comprehensive information on the size and performance of Washington State wineries. It provides 2020 shipment and production totals for all Washington winery licenses as well as more detailed metrics, including breakdowns by sales channel and historic data, for wineries that shipped at least 1,000 cases. Visit our website at www.VinEconomics.com to learn more about Vintage Economics.
