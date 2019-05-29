Demographic Change and Wine

The relationship between demographics and wine expenditures is summarized in the table below. The metrics are based on public use micro data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer expenditures survey (CES), which tracks the daily spending habits of approximately 6,000 households over a two-week period. Households are grouped into demographic categories based on the attributes of the person answering the survey. The metrics should be considered as rough estimates as the CES has several well known limitations and margins of error are high, particularly for small demographic segments.