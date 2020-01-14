European Wine Tariffs Round Two: A Game Changer?

Some of the lost sales will be gone for good, but much of the decline will be offset by higher sales of non-European wines as consumers gravitate to lower-cost substitutes. If you’ve seen arguments implying there are no substitutes for European wine and that the tariffs won’t boost domestic sales - don’t buy them. True, there are no “perfect” substitutes for high-end Bordeaux, Burgundy or Barolo, but the number of consumers who will eschew wine entirely or drastically reduce consumption before considering wines from other regions is likely to be modest. Moreover, price increasingly trumps region in the consumer buying calculus moving from the higher to lower tiers of the market.