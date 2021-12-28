Has Premiumization Peaked?

Asset price appreciation was supported by the strong economic backdrop. But it has also been stimulated by ultra-low interest rates. Given their low starting point today – there is seemingly less room for improvement – and the Federal Reserve has already signalled its intention to raise rates in 2022. Moreover, following a decade of robust gains, the home price to income ratio is now as high as it was at the peak of the housing bubble, and based on the cyclically adjusted PE ratio, equity valuations have only been higher at the height of the dot.com bubble.