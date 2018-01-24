Insights from the Washington Vineyard Acreage Report

Statistics should always be viewed with a critical eye – this is particularly true for wine industry data. The Vineyard Acreage Report is based on a voluntary survey, so the figures it provides are estimates – not facts – as even well-designed surveys are subject to error. I’d like to highlight several important limitations that users of the report should be aware of:

Low response rate: NASS received responses representing just 52% of the total acreage it identified (compared to 87% in 2011), and some contained only partial information. Based on the responses it received, NASS used an algorithm to derive estimates for the state, AVAs, and varietals. If the responding acreage was highly representative of the state’s total acreage this would not be problematic, although the estimates would still be subject to sampling error. But, the survey was not based on a random sample, rather respondents “self-selected,” so there is no reason to believe the responses are representative, and no way to quantify margin of errors. Measurement error: Because the survey is voluntary, there is no guarantee that respondents took the time to confirm their responses with actual vineyard records. Misinterpretation may also be an issue. For example, the question pertaining to year planted might be interpreted as the year when the rootstock was planted, or when the top varietal was grafted. Data suppression: Finally, a good bit of the data has been deliberately suppressed to preserve the confidentiality of respondents. For example, no totals are given for the Ancient Lakes and Lewis-Clark Valley AVAs for this reason. Unfortunately, when an entry is missing there is no way to tell whether it represents a “zero” value or has been suppressed - which complicates interpretation.

There are anomalies that suggest at least some of the reported figures are not reliable. For example, the 2017 report indicates that 14,385 acres were planted prior to 1996 – but the 2011 report found only 11,962! The report also suggests that Cab Franc acreage declined by 30%, yet the Grape Production Reports covering the same period indicate that Cab Franc output grew by 72%. Lower yields and coverage differences may explain part of the discrepancy, but anecdotal evidence supports the hypothesis that Cab Franc plantings are expanding in Washington, not contracting.