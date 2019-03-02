Just Released - The Washington Winery Report 2019 Edition

The Washington Winery Report is an annual publication from Vintage Economics that provides shipment and production metrics for Washington wineries, including 2018 totals for all 971 licenses that were active as of year-end. More extensive metrics are delivered for the 282 wineries that shipped at least 1,000 cases, including shipments broken down by type (table wine, fortified wine, and cider) and channel (out-of-state, WA distributor, WA retail license, and direct-to-consumer) and four years of historic data on total shipments and production. It also includes a list of newly established and discontinued licenses and top 75 rankings based on total shipments, change in shipments, and net production.