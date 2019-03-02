Just Released - The Washington Winery Report 2019 Edition
The Washington Winery Report is an annual publication from Vintage Economics that provides shipment and production metrics for Washington wineries, including 2018 totals for all 971 licenses that were active as of year-end. More extensive metrics are delivered for the 282 wineries that shipped at least 1,000 cases, including shipments broken down by type (table wine, fortified wine, and cider) and channel (out-of-state, WA distributor, WA retail license, and direct-to-consumer) and four years of historic data on total shipments and production. It also includes a list of newly established and discontinued licenses and top 75 rankings based on total shipments, change in shipments, and net production.
The metrics are constructed based on information obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Download a sample of the contents here.
The report represents the most comprehensive source of intelligence available on Washington wineries. Wineries can apply the metrics to benchmark performance relative to peers. The analytics will also be valuable to growers and service providers for monitoring the performance of current winery partners or developing new business leads, and to companies exploring M&A opportunities in Washington State.
Go to the store to purchase a copy of the report by credit or use the order form if you would prefer to pay by check.
Chris Bitter
Vintage Economics
bitter@VinEconomics.com
206-981-6885
