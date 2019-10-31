The European Wine Tariffs in Perspective

Margin cutting may be a viable short-term strategy but is clearly not sustainable over the long run. If the trade war drags on, producers from the impacted countries have several options to attempt to circumvent the tariffs. For one, they could boost the alcohol content to exceed the 14% threshold, which is rather arbitrary to begin with. This strategy would clearly be most viable for reds from warm climate regions but also comes with some degree of risk due to an apparent shift in consumer preferences toward lower alcohol wines in recent years. A second potential strategy is to ship in bulk and bottle in the U.S. because bulk wines are exempted regardless of alcohol content. This may be a workable option for many lower-priced wines, though the logistics could be daunting.