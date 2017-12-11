The Rising Tide Hasn't Lifted all Boats in Washington State

The new market realities have played out differently at different levels in the Washington winery hierarchy. The metrics in Figure 2, which classify wineries based on their size in 2013, show that the evolving market has generally been more favorable to larger wineries, as their scale proved to be an asset in a period of intense retail and distributor consolidation. In fact, Washington’s 12 largest wineries accounted for 96% of the growth in out of state shipments, and the three largest alone captured 92% of the increase in instate wholesale sales. As a group, the state’s 273 small and very small wineries recorded essentially no growth in shipments through distribution channels. Although they did perform slightly better than their larger counterparts in terms of DTC sales, the median change in their total shipments was only slightly above 2%.