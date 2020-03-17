The Washington Winery Report - 2020 Edition

The Washington Winery Report provides 2019 shipment and production totals for all 1,000+ Washington winery licenses as well as more extensive metrics for wineries that shipped at least 1,000 cases, including shipments broken down by type and sales channel and three years of historical data on total shipments and production. It also contains industry statistics and benchmarks, winery and satellite tasting room counts by location, and winery rankings.
The report represents the most comprehensive source of intelligence available on Washington wineries and industry trends. The metrics will be valuable to wineries for benchmarking their performance, growers and service providers for generating new business leads, and others seeking insight into the Washington wine industry.
Chris Bitter
Vintage Economics
bitter@VinEconomics.com
206-981-6885
