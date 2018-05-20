Then and Now: Washington's Top 20 Wineries in 2007 and 2017

A few highlights:

Nine of the top 20 wineries in 2007 did not make the 2017 list.

Three of these are no longer independent wineries – Tefft Cellars, Apex, Staton Hills – although some of the brands of the later two live on under new ownership.

Of the 17 still in existence, eight shipped less wine in 2017 than 2007. Note that some Michelle Loosen and Chateau Ste. Michelle shipments are likely now being recorded under the Columbia Crest trade name.

Three of the nine new wineries on the 2017 list are cider companies, which illustrates the dramatic rise in cider production within Washington State.

Five others existed in 2007 but did not make the top 20, while one, Milbrandt Family Wines, was not yet established as an independent winery.

It is also interesting to note that despite the continued rise of Ste. Michelle, the Washington wine industry has become slightly less concentrated over the last decade.

The top 5 accounted for 83% of the total in 2007 but just 76% in 2017.

The share garnered by the top 10 fell from 87% to 82%.

The top 20 slipped from 91% of the total to 87%.

In sum, while there have been some spectacular successes, many of the state’s largest wineries in 2007 failed to adapt to changing market realities and were left behind. Given slowing national demand growth and a quickening in the evolution of consumer preferences and behavior, it is more important than ever for wineries to develop a well-reasoned market strategy.