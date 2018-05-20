Then and Now: Washington's Top 20 Wineries in 2007 and 2017
The lists below show Washington’s 20 largest wineries in 2007 and 2017 ranked based on the number of bottled wine cases shipped (including cider). The names represent the trade name under which the winery operated. Note that some companies including Ste. Michelle Wine Estates and Precept Brands operate under multiple trade names, which are listed separately. The underlying data comes from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.
The totals given at the bottom of the table illustrate the dramatic rise of the Washington wine industry over the past decade, as shipments expanded by nearly 70%. The lists also show that there has been considerable churn in the top 20 over a relatively short period as many of the state’s largest wineries in 2007 failed to flourish during an era of prosperity for the industry as a whole.
A few highlights:
It is also interesting to note that despite the continued rise of Ste. Michelle, the Washington wine industry has become slightly less concentrated over the last decade.
In sum, while there have been some spectacular successes, many of the state’s largest wineries in 2007 failed to adapt to changing market realities and were left behind. Given slowing national demand growth and a quickening in the evolution of consumer preferences and behavior, it is more important than ever for wineries to develop a well-reasoned market strategy.
For those interested in more detailed winery rankings, the 1Q 2018 Washington Wine Shipment Report provides lists of the top 99 wineries in 2017 ranked by total shipments and net production, as well as top 30 lists for out-of-state shipments, in-state wholesale sales, and direct-to-consumer sales and shipments. The second quarter issue will include an analysis of trends in winery establishments and exits and satellite tasting rooms.
