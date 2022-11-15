Top 10 Locations to Reach Affluent and Highly Educated Millennials

Affluent, highly educated millennials (AHEMs), which I define as millennial households with college degrees and incomes of $125,000 or more, represent a growing force in the wine market. They are far more likely to purchase wine than their less educated and less affluent counterparts and spend substantially more when they do. They are still in the early stage of their wine careers and will move upmarket as they age, so they represent an alluring target market for wineries.