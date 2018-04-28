Washington Grape Prices in Perspective

Identifying differences in pricing is important, but it is also imperative to understand how prices are evolving over time. The chart below demonstrates that Washington grape prices have been on a slow, but steady, upward trajectory over the last fifteen years. The annual fluctuations in average prices can stem in part from temporary market factors or sampling variability. Viewing price changes over longer periods helps to alleviate this noise and produces a truer signal of structural trends in pricing. The analysis that follows focuses on ten-year price trends using comparisons between prices reported in the 2007 and 2017 crush reports.