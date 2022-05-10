Washington Wine Shipments Contracted by 10% in 1Q 2022
By Chris Bitter, Vintage Economics
Washington State wineries shipped just over 2.6 million cases of packaged wines during the first quarter – a 10% decline relative to the same period last year. The decline was attributable to weakness in both the out-of-state and in-state wholesale channels. Conversely, DTC sales/shipments continue to expand at a robust pace – they grew at a double-digit clip in 1Q 2022.
Washington wine shipments have now fallen for three consecutive quarters and are down 3% over the last 12 months versus the previous year.
The overall figures mask a stark divide between the state’s largest wineries and the remainder of the industry. For example, shipments by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates dropped 10% in the first quarter and are down 5% over the last twelve months. On the other hand, nearly three quarters of Washington’s small and mid-sized wineries reported gains for the trailing 12-month periodand their collective shipments grew by almost 10%.
