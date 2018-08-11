Washington Wine Shipments Expand by 13% in 2Q 2018
Washington wine shipments expanded by 13% in the second quarter compared to the same period a year earlier. This is the second consecutive quarter of strong year-over-year gains, but both come against depressed year-ago comparisons. The strong volume gains were driven primarily by a rebound in out-of-state shipments. DTC shipments were also up sharply.
See the Washington Wine Shipment Report for more detailed analysis and metrics on Washington wine industry trends, including breakdowns by sales channel and winery size class, as well as metrics for individual Washington wineries.
Chris Bitter
Vintage Economics
bitter@VinEconomics.com
206-981-6885
