Washington Wine Shipments Fell 6% in 2017

For those interested in a more comprehensive analysis, The Washington Wine Shipment Report, a new quarterly publication from Vintage Economics, is now available for purchase. The report provides detailed metrics including current and historical wine shipment totals broken down by sales channel and winery size category, as well as individual totals for large wineries. It also delivers in-depth analysis of market trends and the outlook for demand. The 4Q 2017 report is now available and the 1Q 2018 report is scheduled for release at the beginning of April.