Washington Wine Shipments Surge 10% in 1Q 2018
A Long Awaited Rebound for Washington Wine
Washington wine shipments surged by 10% in the first quarter of 2018 relative to the same period a year ago. This is welcome news for the Washington wine industry as it represents the first meaningful increase in six quarters and follows a contraction of 5% in 2017.
Growth accelerated across all three shipment channels tracked by Vintage Economics. Direct-to-consumer sales/shipments led the way with a 17% increase. Out-of-state wholesale sales posted a 10% gain, while sales to in-state distributors and retailers expanded by 7%.
The quarterly shipment totals can be volatile and the figures for longer periods are generally more indicative of shifts in demand. Following the strong first quarter performance, Washington wine shipments are now down just 1% over the last twelve months and both the trailing six and nine month periods have turned positive.
The Washington Wine Shipment Report
The Washington Wine Shipment Report, a new quarterly publication from Vintage Economics, provides the most timely and comprehensive analysis available on the Washington wine industry. Each issue provides detailed metrics including current and historical wine shipment totals broken down by sales channel and winery size category, as well as individual totals for large wineries. It also delivers in-depth analysis of the Washington wine industry and broader wine market trends.
In addition to the regular content, the 1Q 2018 issue includes Washington winery rankings based on net production, total shipments, and DTC sales/shipments.
