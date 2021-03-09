Washington wine suffers steepest decline in at least two decades

Shipments of packaged wines by Washington wineries contracted by 970,000 cases in 2020, an 8% decline and the steepest drop since my records begin in 2000. All four sales channels that I track finished the year in the red. Distributor shipments, both to in-state and out-of-state customers, fell sharply, an indication that surging chain store sales were not enough to offset a collapse in the on-premise channel, at least for Washington wineries. Direct-to-consumer sales/shipments held up better – they slipped just 3% and this figure could still be revised up a bit. It appears that spiking “shipments” almost made up for the loss in tasting room sales. Nonetheless, this represents a stark reversal from double-digit growth in 2019.