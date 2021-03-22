Wine consumer demographics: Ignore Gen X at your peril

Part of the problem is a widely held misperception that Gen X is too small to matter. This simply isn't true. Gen X numbered 65.2 million in 2019. This compares to 72.2 million Millennials and 71.6 million Baby Boomers. Thus, Gen X is only modestly smaller at present and this is despite the fact that it has been bestowed with fewer birth years than the later. Indeed, Gen X comprises 27% of the legal drinking age population. And more importantly – generates 28% of all consumer spending on wine – far higher than the 18% produced by Millennial households. These figures are estimates based on my analysis of microdata from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer expenditure surveys.