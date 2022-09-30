Wine Consumer Trends: Millennials Rising

Contrary to conventional wisdom, the millennials are not eschewing wine. The chart below compares the share of millennial households that reported a wine purchase during the past week to that of US households overall. The millennial buying rate has increased over time and converged with the overall rate. Buying has slipped in recent years – but this is likely attributable more to the pandemic than to a shift in preferences. Indeed, compared to the older generations, millennial wine buying has been more resilient since the pandemic began and is now on par with that of Gen X and the boomers.