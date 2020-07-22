Wine Imports in the Time of Tariffs

The metrics in the final set of charts exclude sparkling wine because it is exempt from the tariff and represent a comparison between the seven-month period following the introduction of the tariffs (November 2019 through May 2020) to the same period a year earlier. This is the most relevant baseline because the data are seasonal. They indicate a 14% decline in the volume of still wines imported from FR/DE/ES/UK during the post-tariff period. All four countries lost ground, though the severity varied. It is also important to point out that France accounts for approximately two thirds of the volume and three quarters of the value of the still wines imported from these nations.