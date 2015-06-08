Demographics and Wine

The wine industry is currently facing an array of disruptive challenges, ranging from demographic and generational change to competition with cannabis, that pose both opportunities and threats to wine-related businesses. Success in today’s rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive market environment demands a more systematic and strategic approach than ever before, informed by relevant data, rigorous analysis, and creative and critical thinking.

The mission of Vintage Economics, founded by Dr. Chris Bitter, is to provide insightful market research and analytics that enable clients to identify opportunities, make better informed business decisions, and position themselves for success in the new era for wine.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Vintage Economics offers research and advisory services focused on market analysis, strategic research and business analytics. The firm also produces periodic research reports and provides customized metrics and intelligence on the U.S. and Canadian wine markets. Selected clients include the Washington State Wine Commission, Alexandria Nicole Cellars, Coyote Canyon Vineyard, Wineshipping.com, Fall Line Capital and Aquilini Brands.

See Dr. Bitter's blog for commentary on topics of both local and national interest and subscribe to the Washington Wine Industry Update, a free quarterly newsletter. Please contact Chris for additional information, to arrange a consultation, or to inquire about speaking engagements.