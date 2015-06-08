The wine industry is facing an array of disruptive challenges that pose both opportunities and threats to wine-related businesses. Success in today’s rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive market environment demands a more systematic and strategic approach than ever before, informed by relevant data, rigorous analysis, and creative and critical thinking.

The mission of Vintage Economics, founded by Dr. Chris Bitter, is to provide insightful market research and analytics that enable clients to identify opportunities and risks, make better-informed business decisions, and position themselves for success in the new era for wine.

Based in Carmel California, Vintage Economics provides consulting services including market analysis and forecasting, data analytics, and strategic studies. The firm also offers research reports and proprietary data, analytics, and market intelligence to wine and grape industry clients. Selected clients include the Washington State Wine Commission, Aquilini Brands, and Fall Line Capital.

See Dr. Bitter's blog for commentary on industry trends and insights into the wine and grape markets. Please contact Chris for additional information, to arrange a consultation, or to inquire about speaking engagements.